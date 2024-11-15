Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 268,555 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

