Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 387,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a one year low of C$31.16 and a one year high of C$45.51. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

