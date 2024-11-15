Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics
In other news, Director Samira Sakhia purchased 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$28,919.00. Insiders own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
