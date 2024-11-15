Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,138 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.34 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.