Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 679 ($8.56). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.34), with a volume of 691,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.08) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 781 ($9.84).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 662.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 635.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 532.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 9.18%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 1,592.92%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

