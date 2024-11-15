Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock remained flat at $22.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

