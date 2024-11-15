Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
LARK stock remained flat at $22.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
