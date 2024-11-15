Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading 24.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Free Report) shot up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Learning Tree International Trading Up 24.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

