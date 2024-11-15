Leonard Francis Macdonald Buys 500,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Fancamp Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 500,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$14.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

Get Fancamp Exploration alerts:

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.