Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.