Linscomb Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 126,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 301,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 224,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

