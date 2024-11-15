Linscomb Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

