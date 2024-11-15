Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $849,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 166,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,982. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $133.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

