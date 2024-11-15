Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.11. 15,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,086. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

