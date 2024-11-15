Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.83. 753,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,234. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

