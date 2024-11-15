Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lummis Asset Management LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $246,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $539.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.80.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

