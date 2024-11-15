Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 236.65 ($3.05). 40,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 96,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.06).

Loungers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

