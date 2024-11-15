LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 35,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $322.03. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.