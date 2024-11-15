Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of PFN opened at $7.41 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

