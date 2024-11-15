Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NextNav by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 887,075 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextNav by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextNav by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NextNav Stock Performance

NN stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This represents a 5.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextNav Profile

(Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.