Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 250 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMAY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 51.4% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

