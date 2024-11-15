Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 62 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $306.65 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $315.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,064,430 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

