Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter worth $60,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73.

