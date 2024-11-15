Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Mannatech Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.51 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $126,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $424,087.75. The trade was a 22.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

