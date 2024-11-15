Marinus Pharmaceuticals Board Members Resign, Prompting Director ReductionOn November 14, 2024, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) experienced a significant change within its Board of Directors. Charles Austin, Saraswathy V. Nochur, Ph.D.,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marinus Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
