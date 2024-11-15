Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up about 3.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.60% of Markel Group worth $121,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,714.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,718.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,574.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,577.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.