Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the October 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARZF remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Marston’s has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

