Mary A. Tidlund Sells 1,000 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $29,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,963. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 2,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,235. CompX International Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $373.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.76.

CompX International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 998.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

