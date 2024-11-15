Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €1.59 ($1.68) and last traded at €1.66 ($1.75). Approximately 5,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.69 ($1.78).

Medigene Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.49.

Medigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.