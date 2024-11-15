Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mersen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$21.20 during midday trading on Friday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$21.20 and a 52 week high of C$40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.69.

About Mersen

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

