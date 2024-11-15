Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mersen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$21.20 during midday trading on Friday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$21.20 and a 52 week high of C$40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.69.
About Mersen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mersen
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.