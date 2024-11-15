Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $210.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,711 shares of company stock worth $47,477,232. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.