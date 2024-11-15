Michael A. Plater Sells 10,471 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Plater sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $161,358.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $487,079.28. The trade was a 24.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 90,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,696. The firm has a market cap of $478.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

