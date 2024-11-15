MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

INKT opened at $0.75 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

