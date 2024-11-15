Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$17.75 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.06. 21,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,593. The stock has a market cap of C$561.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$13.69 and a one year high of C$17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.