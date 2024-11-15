MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 2318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

MobilityOne Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.64.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

