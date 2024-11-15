Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.91 and last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 2415630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 166,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 551,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,045,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.