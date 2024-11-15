Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
