Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $950.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $574.97. 481,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,522. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $532.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $866.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

