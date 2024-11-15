Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 32,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,818. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.16.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

