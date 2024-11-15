MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,485 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Financial Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2,269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $142.01 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

