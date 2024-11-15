Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.21. 1,951,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 885,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 21.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
