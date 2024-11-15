Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.21. 1,951,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 885,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 21.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.21.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

