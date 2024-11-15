Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.64, but opened at $21.50. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 991,997 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 747.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 2.26% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

