National Research Corporation Announces Retirement of Principal Financial Officer and Secretary Linda Stacy

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Linda Stacy, the Secretary, Principal Financial Officer, and Principal Accounting Officer, has decided to retire from her roles effectively on December 31, 2024. The company expressed its appreciation for Stacy’s dedicated service spanning over 18 years.

Get alerts:

In an 8-K filing, the Company’s Board of Directors, along with the management, acknowledged Linda Stacy’s substantial contributions throughout her tenure. The retirement of a key figure like Stacy will lead to changes in the company’s leadership structure, prompting adjustments to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in operations.

Michael D. Hays, the Chief Executive Officer of National Research Corporation, undersigned the filing on November 14, 2024, following the regulatory requirements outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The departure of Linda Stacy marks a significant event for National Research Corporation, prompting the company to initiate the process of identifying a successor to fulfill the crucial financial and accounting roles within the organization, ensuring continued efficiency and effectiveness in its operations.

This announcement is indicative of National Research Corporation’s commitment to maintaining stability and adaptability in its leadership team to navigate future endeavors successfully. With the retirement of Linda Stacy, the company will be focusing on the seamless transition of responsibilities to uphold its commitment to operational excellence and financial prudence.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read National Research’s 8K filing here.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories