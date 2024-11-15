Nephros Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial ResultsSouth Orange, NJ – November 7, 2024 – Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH), a prominent water technology company specializing in filtration solutions for medical and commercial markets, revealed its finan

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nephros’s 8K filing here.

Nephros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also