Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 11,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 414.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.