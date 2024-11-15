NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 203.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

