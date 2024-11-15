NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of NewtekOne worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 36.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 1,146.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56,154 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,619.75. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 41,634 shares of company stock worth $488,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

