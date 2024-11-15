Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of Nickel 28 Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. 495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,263. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.