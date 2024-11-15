Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 21,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

