Northland Capmk Weighs in on Intellicheck Q1 Earnings

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.95. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 16.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

