Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.69 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 510828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

